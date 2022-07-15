Neighbors react to shooting early morning shooting in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Cooper-Young were awoken to the sound of gunfire Friday morning, gunfire that put one person in the hospital.

Driving up to Cox Street, you could see the damage left behind for yourself, a Dodge Ram riddled with bullet holes.

It’s just another crime residents in this usually peaceful Cooper-Young neighborhood are seeing.

What’s interesting is aggravated assaults are actually down in the Bluff City.

The latest numbers from the Memphis Data Hub show assaults not associated with domestic violence, from the start of this year to now, are down 10 percent from the same time period last year.

In 2021, there were 2,877 assaults, but year-to-date for 2022, there have been 2,597.

However, down doesn’t mean nonexistent.

“Man, really I woke up to the sound of 12, 13 rounds going off,” said one anonymous neighbor on Cox Street.

This resident on Cox Street did not want to show his face on camera but told their recollection early Friday morning when an unknown gunman opened fire on the truck, parked with two people inside, according to the neighbor.

“I looked outside the window. There was smoke by the streetlight and glass on the ground,” the neighbor said. “I originally thought it was fireworks, that they were shooting fireworks out here. Police came like 5 or 6 minutes later.”

Fortunately, we’re told the victim was, at last check, in non-critical condition, recovering at Regional One.

This neighbor, along with others who did not want to talk, are all shaken by this.

It’s the closest they’ve been to this type of violence, several said.

“Usually, if you hear gunshots, it’s coming back from Cooper Street. Anything this close is surprising.”

The little information we have is the gunman fled in an unknown vehicle wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

