Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Mississippi policymakers turn attention to adding better supports for women and children

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday will mark three weeks since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And abortion policies are now up to the states.

Mississippi’s near-total abortion ban is now in effect. It has been challenged and is currently pending before the Mississippi Supreme Court. But in the meantime, the conversations are shifting to what policy changes need to happen.

Creating a culture of life is something Governor Tate Reeves has been discussing for months in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision. But he’s not offered many details. Here’s what he said while in Columbus Thursday.

“It’s about investing in our child protection services agencies it’s about investing in adoption and making it easier for for those moms to to have their child’s but yet if they if they can’t or do not want to keep them to put them up for adoption so that other loving families can find a forever home for these young people.”

In the state Senate, a committee has already been named to address many of those very issues.

“As a man of faith and a legislator, I’m looking for a holistic way that we can approach life in this state now on the backside of Roe versus Wade, and what we can do to strengthen Mississippi families,” said Sen. Chad McMahan.

Committee member and democrat Sen. Rod Hickman says it’s an opportunity for the state to take “a hard turn in the right direction”.

“We’re not even a pro birth state,” said Hickman. “We’re a pro pregnancy state. Just stay pregnant and hopefully you’ll have your baby healthy but maybe you won’t. But we want you to stay pregnant. So, we need to become a pro birth state and a pro life state and we need to live out the true meaning of those things in that here we are trying to create some policy that will make us surely pro life.”

House minority leader Rep. Robert Johnson says he’s heard there’s a similar House committee may be in the works but it hasn’t been officially named.

“I would defer to another advocate who said once if Mississippi was serious about doing something for women and children, they would have done something before Roe vs. Wade was repealed,” added Johnson. “But in my caucus, what we’re going to do is defer to the women in our caucus and hear what they have to say and take the follow their leadership on this issue and do as much as we can.”

The state Attorney General’s office still has a little more than a week left to reply to the abortion clinic’s challenge that’s before the state Supreme Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Alana Dorsey
Affidavit: 18-year-old holds man at gunpoint as friends commit robbery
Memphis police
Shooting, attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young under investigation
Quishon Brown
Man charged in animal cruelty case ordered to surrender pets
Early voting for Shelby County Aug. 4 election begins Friday; what voters need to know
Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton
Employment attorney gives insight into process for superintendent Dr. Joris Ray review