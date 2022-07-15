Advertise with Us
Man charged in animal cruelty case ordered to surrender pets

Quishon Brown
Quishon Brown(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has ordered the man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire in North Memphis to surrender his other two pets he has at home.

Quishon Brown appeared in court Thursday morning. Riona had her first major surgery, Thursday was well.

Brown is charged with assault, aggravated cruelty to animals and arson.

Bandaged Riona with Bluff City Veterinary Specialists manager, Mallory Mclemore.
Bandaged Riona with Bluff City Veterinary Specialists manager, Mallory Mclemore.(Action News 5)

In court, the judge said Brown also has an active warrant out of Texas, so if he makes his $5,000 bond, he will likely be arrested for that warrant.

Brown’s next court date will be July 21.

“There should definitely be tougher laws on the book. I know people who have sent in letters to the mayor,” said Mallory McLemore, Bluff City Veterinary Specialist Manager.

The veterinarians say Riona came into the hospital with 60% of her body covered in fourth-degree burns.

We will continue to keep you updated on her recovery.

