Man arrested for Champaign Place apartments carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to Crime Stoppers tips, Memphis police were able to arrest James Williams, 22, for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at the Champaign Place apartment complex on Cherry Road.

Police say that on July 9, Williams, along with another man, approached a woman’s car parked in the front lot of the apartment complex. Both men ordered her out of the car, demanding she leave her belongings inside. They then fled in the woman’s car.

The stolen 2011 Toyota Camry was later recovered, unoccupied. Police later learned that after abandoning the woman’s car, the two suspects carjacked another car, a BMW 528i, that still hasn’t been found.

Crime Stopper tips led investigators to Williams, who was located and arrested by Austin Peay Task Force officers on Wednesday. Williams was since developed as a suspect in several cases.

Williams has been charged with five counts of carjacking, five counts of employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a crime, three counts of aggravated robbery; and also had open warrants for assault, theft, kidnapping, five counts of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of robbery, marijuana possession, intent to sell/deliver, manufacture marijuana, evading arrest on foot and criminal trespass.

His bond is set at $200,000.

