Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man arrested for Champaign Place apartments carjacking

James Williams mugshot
James Williams mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to Crime Stoppers tips, Memphis police were able to arrest James Williams, 22, for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at the Champaign Place apartment complex on Cherry Road.

Police say that on July 9, Williams, along with another man, approached a woman’s car parked in the front lot of the apartment complex. Both men ordered her out of the car, demanding she leave her belongings inside. They then fled in the woman’s car.

The stolen 2011 Toyota Camry was later recovered, unoccupied. Police later learned that after abandoning the woman’s car, the two suspects carjacked another car, a BMW 528i, that still hasn’t been found.

Crime Stopper tips led investigators to Williams, who was located and arrested by Austin Peay Task Force officers on Wednesday. Williams was since developed as a suspect in several cases.

Williams has been charged with five counts of carjacking, five counts of employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a crime, three counts of aggravated robbery; and also had open warrants for assault, theft, kidnapping, five counts of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of robbery, marijuana possession, intent to sell/deliver, manufacture marijuana, evading arrest on foot and criminal trespass.

His bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
The deputy is accused of selling the car for just $500.
Ex-Tipton Co. deputy accused of selling seized car to self for $500

Latest News

Dozens receive certifications of US citizenship at naturalization ceremonies in Memphis
Dozens receive certifications of US citizenship at naturalization ceremonies in Memphis
Rep. Hardaway plans for ‘community terrorism’ bill in 2023
Rep. Hardaway plans for ‘community terrorism’ bill in 2023
Neighbors react to shooting early morning shooting in Cooper-Young
Neighbors react to shooting early morning shooting in Cooper-Young
Rain chances for Sunday and Monday with a cold front
Sagay's Friday evening First Alert Forecast 7/15/22