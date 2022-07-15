Last day with lower humidity before it cranks up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a generally dry and hot day on tap for the Mid-South this afternoon. Although it will be hot outside, low humidity will be in place, but that changes this weekend as muggy conditions return both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move in Sunday into Monday, bringing some showers to the Mid-South. However, despite this cold front, temperatures will increase yet again by midweek as a ridge of high pressure slides into the area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will feel warmer and more humid over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday. This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be in the evening Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Monday with clouds and rain. High temperatures will be back in the upper 90s for the rest of the week.

