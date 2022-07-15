Advertise with Us
Hot & humid weekend with a few showers possible

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Humidity levels will rise this weekend and remaining hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A cold front will move in on Sunday into Monday, bringing scattered showers for some to the Mid-South. Temperatures will drop briefly on Monday but increase yet again by midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the area.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and light southerly winds at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and humid with highs near 100. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: It will feel hotter and more humid this weekend. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly Cloudy and another chance of scattered showers will also be possible on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. The cooler temperatures on Monday will be brief as high temperatures will soar be back in the upper 90s for the remainder of the week.

