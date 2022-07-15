Hot & dry through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mild this morning with many areas in the 60s. With sunshine today, high temperatures will be around 100 degrees. Humidity levels will remain lower today, but it will become more muggy over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will feel warmer and more humid over the weekend. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday. This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be in the evening Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Monday with clouds and rain. High temperatures will be back in the upper 90s for the rest of the week.

