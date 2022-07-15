Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
The deputy is accused of selling the car for just $500.
Ex-Tipton Co. deputy accused of selling seized car to self for $500

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
Rep. G. A. Hardaway
Rep. Hardaway plans for ‘community terrorism’ bill in 2023
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
Truck shot in Cooper-Young
Neighbors react to shooting early morning shooting in Cooper-Young
A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died.
Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’