Grizzlies fall to Celtics in NBA Summer League

BOSTON (WMC) - No NBA Summer League Championship for the Grizzlies this year. The Boston Celtics made sure of that.

But, it is another chance to evaluate the Grizzlies’ draft haul and 2nd Year Pro Zaire Williams and Santi Aldama.

The Celtics jumped on the Griz from the start to win walking away with 108-91.

But the Memphis staff got a good look at their players who’ll vie for rotation minutes when the season starts for real. Aldama has the most work to do, and he’s showing progress so far this summer.

He’s shooting well beyond the arc, and he’s using his long frame to grab offensive rebounds and block shots as the Griz cut an early 14-point deficit to two.

Ten points, six rebounds and two blocks for Aldama.

Williams picked up each game, and in the flow handled the ball out front and in the paint -- 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Z.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler snagged a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists.

Several of those dishes to fellow rookie David Roddy. Roddy had 16-5-and-3.

The Griz is now 2-2 in Vegas, waiting for their final game against a team to be determined this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

