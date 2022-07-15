Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Dozens receive certifications of US citizenship at naturalization ceremonies in Memphis

Naturalization ceremonies in Memphis
Naturalization ceremonies in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some of our nation’s newest citizens are being recognized right here in Memphis.

For the first time since January of 2020, two naturalization ceremonies were held at the Benjamin Hooks Library in Midtown Friday.

The ceremonies were held virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, dozens of people in the Mid-South received certificates certifying them as U.S. citizens in person.

We spoke with a woman from Mexico who says the process was not easy, but it was well worth it.

“My parents tried to do it, but they were not able to accomplish it and it means everything. I know I can be here freely, doing what I want to do, what I need to do and to work where I would like to be,” said Juana Maria Gutirrez-Hernandez.

Her employer has supported her throughout the process for the last six months.

She says she does not know anyone more deserving.

“She just recently received the ‘Employee of the Year’ Award with the Tennessee Department of Correction, so to find out that she’s accomplished a goal of hers is amazing. And we’re going to do everything that we can to continue to support her,” said April Buckner with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

At the ceremony, a video from President Joe Biden was played for the new citizens, congratulating them on their accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
The deputy is accused of selling the car for just $500.
Ex-Tipton Co. deputy accused of selling seized car to self for $500

Latest News

Shelby Farms Park
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MSCS
Educators call for deeper review of Dr. Joris Ray’s record as superintendent
Health care professional performs ultrasound scan
RAIN Act: Memphis city councilman announces reproductive autonomy resolution
MFD responding to house fire in Parkway Village