Desoto County Dream Center to host backpack giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Dream Center is giving away 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to students to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

The backpack giveaway will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Latimer Lakes Park located at 5633 Tulane Road in Horne Lake.

Each student will get one backpack while supplies last.

The student must also present.

Desoto County Dream Center Director Josh Sparwasser joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk about how they were able to make this happen.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, there will be snow cones, bounce houses, hot dogs and more.

