Cooper-Young resident, suspect exchange gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects involved in a shooting with a Cooper-Young resident Friday morning.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault on Cox Street at 4:05 a.m. after the shooting was reported. A man was found with gunshot wounds to both arms and his left leg.

According to a police report, the victim was walking out of his home to head to work and saw a car coming down the street.

While he was sitting in his truck, the suspect allegedly hopped out of the unknown car with a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The report says the victim then reached for his revolver. The suspect reportedly saw the gun and began firing shots.

The victim told police he fired all five rounds from his revolver noting that he may have struck one of the suspects.

The driver of the vehicle was never seen and the make and model of the car remain unknown.

The suspect who fired the shots was wearing a gray hoodie, according to MPD. Officers recovered a black cell phone from the scene.

At last check, the victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

If you know anything regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

