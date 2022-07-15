Ceremony at Benjamin L. Hooks Library celebrates new U.S. citizens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in two years since the pandemic, a naturalization ceremony was held for 79 people from 30 countries who were declared citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library Friday morning.

79 people from 30 countries were sworn in as U.S. Citizens at Benjamin L. Hooks Library this morning. It was the first time in two years that a ceremony was held due to the pandemic. Congratulations to everyone! pic.twitter.com/Y3ECiiJVnC — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) July 15, 2022

