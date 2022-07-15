Ceremony at Benjamin L. Hooks Library celebrates new U.S. citizens
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in two years since the pandemic, a naturalization ceremony was held for 79 people from 30 countries who were declared citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library Friday morning.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.