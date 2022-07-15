Advertise with Us
Ceremony at Benjamin L. Hooks Library celebrates new U.S. citizens

New U.S. citizen celebrates naturalization at Benjamin L. Hooks Library
New U.S. citizen celebrates naturalization at Benjamin L. Hooks Library(City of Memphis / Twitter)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in two years since the pandemic, a naturalization ceremony was held for 79 people from 30 countries who were declared citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library Friday morning.

