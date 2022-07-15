Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Arrests made in 4-year Dyer Co. murder investigation

DeShawn Alexander Gorman and Demauzay Jackson mugshots
DeShawn Alexander Gorman and Demauzay Jackson mugshots(Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lengthy murder investigation, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office obtained a secret indictment from the Dyer County Grand Jury for the men responsible for the 2018 slaying of Daronte V. Herbert.

“This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full of life, our prayers continue to be with his family and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

On April 19, 2018, Herbert was found dead lying in the road after having been shot multiple times, police say.

In June, sheriff’s deputies arrested DeShawn Alexander Gorman and Demauzay Jackson for the killing. Gorman was located in Kansas City, Missouri, armed with a 9mm handgun when police took him into custody.

Gorman is being held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center and will be transported back to Tennessee after extradition proceedings.

Jackson remains in the Dyer County Jail with a bond set to $1 million.

“I am very proud of the great work of our investigative staff and Chief Investigator Terry McCreight, who was the case agent. I appreciate the dedicated work of our staff and the victim’s families’ and friends’ patience while investigators collect evidence,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

“All the information you need to prosecute a case is not always available the day a crime occurs, some cases requires weeks, months, years and others even decades later for the needed evidence to be available. We sincerely appreciate the assistance from Western District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal in charge, Tyreece Miller, and his great Marshals for the apprehension of Gorman.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

