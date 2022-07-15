Affidavit: 18-year-old holds man at gunpoint as friends commit robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen is facing felony charges after a man was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed in June.

An affidavit shows 18-year-old Alana Dorsey is charged with aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The victim alleges a friend of his named Angel came over to visit and began texting someone on her phone. Soon after, she walked to the door and let two men, armed with guns, into the residence.

The affidavit says the suspects put their guns to Robinson’s head and told him not to move. They then went through the residence taking several items including shoes, clothing, prescription medication money and Robinson’s vehicle.

The girl known as Angel held the gun as the suspects executed the robbery, investigators say. She then forced the victim to give her the passcode to his phone and threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t, according to the affidavit.

The property taken was valued at $7,000.

Facebook pictures of Angel and research on a phone number helped investigators identify the suspect as Alana Dorsey.

She is being held without bond in Shelby County Jail East.

