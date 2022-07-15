Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sun will be shining bright in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend. We’ve got some things you might want to check out to get out and enjoy your weekend with your friends and family.

Nothing but good music and chilled vibes tonight at the FedExForum.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is celebrating his 41st birthday with his annual Birthday Bash!

The multi-platinum rapper and record producer says he has an all-star lineup of friends and collaborators in store for the FedExForum crowd Friday night including double-platinum-selling artist Lil Uzi Vert.

The show is set to start at 8 p.m.

The fun continues Saturday on Beale street with a 901 FC pre-match party.

The festivities get underway at Ghost River at 5:15 p.m. then everyone will march over to Autozone Park. Food and drink specials will be available to those who attend and you can win a ticket to the match. Forty will be given out.

If you need more adventure head over to Shelby Farms for the Worldwide CacheFest 2022.

Geocaching is an outdoor activity where participants use a GPS receiver and other navigational techniques to hide and find containers at specific locations.

The fun kicks off Saturday morning at 8.

Need some health and wellness activities? The Overton Park Shell has a Cardi-O at the Shell event to kick off your Saturday morning.

The class is from 9-10 a.m.

All participants must practice social distancing and provide their own water.

And if your little one, or maybe even you, are a fan of the “Trolls” movie, you can catch it live in Southaven Saturday.

The show will start at 11 a.m. at the Landers Center. Additional show times are available online.

Have a great and safe weekend!

