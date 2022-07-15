901 FC prepares for 1 vs 2 matchup Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is gearing up for its biggest home match of the season when it hosts Louisville City FC Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Just one point separates these two teams with Louisville City first in the United Soccer League’s East Division and the 901 in second.

Memphis has beaten Lousiville only once in 5 tries in the history of the Series, but this is arguable the Best 901 Squad to face them. The 901 is 12-1-4 on the Season, Lou City is 12-3-3. Reece Buckmaster earned USL Team of the Week Honors for his play in 901 FC’s 3-1 win against Phoenix last Saturday.

“It’s a good award, obviously, but it contributes to everybody on the team, it’s not just me,” said Buckmaster. “I’m like a selfless guy, so it’s just everybody on the team. It just helps me and puts me in that position. So, that’s how.”

An added bonus for Saturday night’sgame, Memphis Rapper Al Kapone, who penned a’Whoop That Trick,” will take part in the Guitar Smash before the action.

First Touch for 901 FC vs Louisville City FC is 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

