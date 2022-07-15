Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

2 in hospital after shooting at Frayser apartments

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Drive.

A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; a man was also taken there in non-critical condition.

There’s no information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
The deputy is accused of selling the car for just $500.
Ex-Tipton Co. deputy accused of selling seized car to self for $500

Latest News

A rendering of what the proposed towers and other new developments would look like.
St. Jude has plans to build 2 new highrise towers on campus
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Phone scammers claim to be police, GPD warns
File Graphic
VIDEO: Memphis police searching for Midtown shooters
VIDEO: Memphis police searching for Midtown shooters
VIDEO: Memphis police searching for Midtown shooters