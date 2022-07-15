2 in hospital after shooting at Frayser apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Drive.

A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; a man was also taken there in non-critical condition.

There’s no information on a possible suspect.

