TikTok shares tips to develop good digital hygiene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Data shows compromised passwords lead to 81% of hacking-related breaches.

That’s why it is so important for parents and kids to practice good digital hygiene to avoid falling victim to online threats.

TikTok’s Lisa Hayes, Director of Tech Policy and Senior Counsel, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about internet safety, including how to identify phishing scans.

Hayes also said it is important to use caution when connecting to unsecure public Wi-Fi on the go.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

