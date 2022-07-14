Advertise with Us
Tennessee Titans host first-ever Memphis youth football camp

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Titans will host its first-ever Memphis Youth Football Camp at Christian Brothers High School on Saturday, the team announced.

Instruction for the one-day camp will be led by Tennessee high school coaches, as well as additional support from former Titans players.

Camp participants will learn proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character.

The Memphis Youth Football Camp will take place on Saturday, July 16, and will begin at 7:30 a.m. and dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

