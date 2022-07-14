Sunshine and mostly dry conditions through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Humidity will continue to drop today, but it will still feel hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. We will have plenty of sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will still feel hot with temperatures in the upper 90s on Friday. The feels like temperature will be around 100. It will also be sunny and dry to end the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Monday and then mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.