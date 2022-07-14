Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Stomp the City awards show brings awareness to gun violence, domestic abuse

Official event poster
Official event poster(Stomp the City Iconic Awards / Facebook)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Telecast Media Group is featuring its 2nd Annual Stomp the City Iconic Awards show on July 23 at the Cannon Center.

Michael Dockery, the President of Telecast Media Group, has teamed up with key celebrities to bring awareness about gun and domestic violence. The event will be hosted by choreographer Darrin Henson and co-hosted by comedian Lester Bibbs.

“You want to be a part of the star-studded partnerships as we fight against gun and domestic violence,” the media group announced in a media release. “Change starts with each individual.

“Some of us are speaking out,” said American actress and fashion designer, LisaRaye McCoy.

McCoy, who will be honored at the Iconic Awards show, announced her excitement for the event online.

“We’re gonna have entertainment, a couple of keynote speakers, awards, giveaways—just all out recognizing people who have done some good,” McCoy said.

The event begins at 8 p.m. on July 23. Tickets can be purchased on TicketMaster.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando

Latest News

Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
St. Jude accelerates childhood cancer research with $1.4 billion investment
St. Jude accelerates childhood cancer research with $1.4 billion investment
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave