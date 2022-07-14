Stomp the City awards show brings awareness to gun violence, domestic abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Telecast Media Group is featuring its 2nd Annual Stomp the City Iconic Awards show on July 23 at the Cannon Center.

Michael Dockery, the President of Telecast Media Group, has teamed up with key celebrities to bring awareness about gun and domestic violence. The event will be hosted by choreographer Darrin Henson and co-hosted by comedian Lester Bibbs.

“You want to be a part of the star-studded partnerships as we fight against gun and domestic violence,” the media group announced in a media release. “Change starts with each individual.

“Some of us are speaking out,” said American actress and fashion designer, LisaRaye McCoy.

McCoy, who will be honored at the Iconic Awards show, announced her excitement for the event online.

“We’re gonna have entertainment, a couple of keynote speakers, awards, giveaways—just all out recognizing people who have done some good,” McCoy said.

The event begins at 8 p.m. on July 23. Tickets can be purchased on TicketMaster.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.