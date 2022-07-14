Serenity Towers final code enforcement inspection scheduled for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a compliance hearing Thursday morning in Shelby County Environmental Court, Serenity Towers said it has fixed all residents’ A/C and hot water repairs, including treatment for bedbugs.

But Serenity Towers has been waiting for the City of Memphis code enforcement to confirm that the apartment complex is in compliance for the past two weeks.

“They’re getting ready to do the sweep, but they weren’t able to get all ducks in a row,” said Ben Sissman, Serenity Towers Attorney.

The City of Memphis code enforcement said it’s been unable to conduct a comprehensive sweep due to a lack of “supplies.” However, it’s shooting for next Wednesday.

Judge Patrick Dandridge reset the compliance hearing giving them more time to get supplies.

“That inspection has to be done to confirm compliance, so this is something that must be done as soon as possible,” said Environmental Judge Patrick Dandridge.

Whenever code enforcement conducts its final sweep, Sissman said he is confident they will find everything in compliance.

“The fact that we don’t have anything new means we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Sissman said.

After the compliance hearing Thursday morning, the city’s spokesperson confirmed personal protective equipment will be on-hand for Code Enforcement inspection which is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

