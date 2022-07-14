Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Serenity Towers final code enforcement inspection scheduled for Friday

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a compliance hearing Thursday morning in Shelby County Environmental Court, Serenity Towers said it has fixed all residents’ A/C and hot water repairs, including treatment for bedbugs.

But Serenity Towers has been waiting for the City of Memphis code enforcement to confirm that the apartment complex is in compliance for the past two weeks.

“They’re getting ready to do the sweep, but they weren’t able to get all ducks in a row,” said Ben Sissman, Serenity Towers Attorney.

The City of Memphis code enforcement said it’s been unable to conduct a comprehensive sweep due to a lack of “supplies.” However, it’s shooting for next Wednesday.

Judge Patrick Dandridge reset the compliance hearing giving them more time to get supplies.

“That inspection has to be done to confirm compliance, so this is something that must be done as soon as possible,” said Environmental Judge Patrick Dandridge.

Whenever code enforcement conducts its final sweep, Sissman said he is confident they will find everything in compliance.

“The fact that we don’t have anything new means we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Sissman said.

After the compliance hearing Thursday morning, the city’s spokesperson confirmed personal protective equipment will be on-hand for Code Enforcement inspection which is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

Latest News

Cedrick McNeal mugshot
Alleged road rage killer identified in police lineup
Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton
Employment attorney gives insight into process for superintendent Joris Ray review
The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Body of teen who drowned found, family says
A student takes notes
‘It has not been properly vetted’: Local education leaders question school voucher program