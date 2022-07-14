Advertise with Us
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake

Horn Lake police
Horn Lake police(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported armed robbery at Walmart in DeSoto County.

Horn Lake Police Department says officers responded to the Walmart on Goodman Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday regarding an armed robbery. They learned a Black male suspect went into the money center and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from an employee.

The suspect then reached over the counter and grabbed the cash, according to HLPD.

Another employee saw the suspect running from the money center and blocked his escape. Police say the suspect pushed the employee leaving him with a head injury.

The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored passenger vehicle heading west on Goodman Road.

This is an active investigation as officers work to gather more evidence.

Police say the store is currently open to customers.

