Redbirds get 2nd straight 1-run win at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are on a roll lately taking a 4 game-winning streak to Nashville to battle the Sounds.

Away we go to Music City where it’s already 2-Nothing Nashville in the second inning, but it doesn’t stay that way for long.

One on for Pedro Pages, and he pegged this one.

The Birds lead all of baseball in home runs, and this is another one.

The 2-run shot way out of the park in left-center ties the game at 2-2. It’s Pages’ second homer as a Redbird.

Memphis coming with the Heat on the mound.

Cam Thomas and staff combine for 11 on the night.

In the fourth inning, it was still tied.

Pages was at the plate with a man on, lifts a sky-high floater to right.

Paul DeJong tagged and headed for home for a play at the plate.

He slides in safely just ahead of the throw.

Redbirds go on to win it by one run for the second night in a row. Final Score: 3-2.

Same teams Thursday night in Nashville.

