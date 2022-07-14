Power outage planned for Mississippi County town

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Wilson might want to find someplace cool to spend the evening.

The town leaders announced Thursday afternoon they had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion of town.

“We do not know exactly what part of town this will affect,” the city leaders said in a news release. “This outage will be from 4 until at least 9 p.m.”

The length of the outage will depend on how long it takes crews to replace a pole by the telephone building, they said.

