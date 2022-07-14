Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Power outage planned for Mississippi County town

The town announced Thursday it had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion...
The town announced Thursday it had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion of town.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Wilson might want to find someplace cool to spend the evening.

The town leaders announced Thursday afternoon they had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion of town.

“We do not know exactly what part of town this will affect,” the city leaders said in a news release. “This outage will be from 4 until at least 9 p.m.”

The length of the outage will depend on how long it takes crews to replace a pole by the telephone building, they said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

Latest News

MSCS
Educators call for deeper review of Dr. Joris Ray’s record as superintendent
Health care professional performs ultrasound scan
RAIN Act: Memphis city councilman announces reproductive autonomy resolution
MFD responding to house fire in Parkway Village
The aftermath of the house fire on Suncrest Drive.
Family searches for landlord amid arson investigation
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays