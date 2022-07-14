Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured and one person dead within a 4-hour span.

Officers responded to the first shooting Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Spottswood Avenue in East Memphis. The shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased.

Around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a triple shooting on Apple Blossom Drive a few miles southeast of Parkway Village.

When they arrived -- they located three people with gunshot wounds. One of them was rushed to a Memphis hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unclear at this time.

No suspect information is available in either of these cases.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report tips anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.