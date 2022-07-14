Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings

Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive
Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured and one person dead within a 4-hour span.

Officers responded to the first shooting Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Spottswood Avenue in East Memphis. The shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased.

Around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a triple shooting on Apple Blossom Drive a few miles southeast of Parkway Village.

When they arrived -- they located three people with gunshot wounds. One of them was rushed to a Memphis hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unclear at this time.

No suspect information is available in either of these cases.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report tips anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather - 7/14
x
Splash
Higher temperatures, sunlight and pollution contribute to higher ozone levels.
Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties