Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Officials issue warning over discolored water in Wynne

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – As water usage continues to rise in the current heat wave, a city is getting complaints about their citizens’ water.

Wynne Water Utilities issued an alert on Tuesday, July 12, about discolored water in the city’s water system.

Officials explained the discoloration has to do with their machinery running longer than usual.

“Due to increased water usage city-wide, one of our larger high service pumps and two booster pump stations were operating simultaneously with longer than average run times,” they said. “This operation causes higher pressure to be built up in the distribution system which can then cause sediment to be stirred up in various areas.”

WWU explained although the color is “aesthetically unpleasant”, the water is not harmful.

To clear up the discoloration, officials advise you to turn on your outside faucet closest to your water meter and leave it on until the water clears up.

If you continue to have any issues, you’re urged to call WWU at 870-238-2751.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man found shot on side of road in Orange Mound
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Dog ‘Riona’ recovering, undergoes first surgery Thursday
Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather - 7/14