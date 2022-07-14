New Southaven amphitheater construction update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Facebook the construction progress of the new BankPlus amphitheater on Thursday.

“Our facility will be enhanced from 3,900 seats to approximately 9,800; bathroom and concession capacity tripled; new west and south entrance gates; new commissary; new merchandise facility; new private boxes; and a new air-conditioned VIP lounge,” Musselwhite posted.

The project is expected to be completed by October, 2022 at the latest.

“This investment will bring better and more concerts to our city and enhance the entertainment experience for all while paying big dividends to our city!” Musselwhite added.

The amphitheater will hold its first concert sometime between April and May, 2023.

“Get ready to see one of the very best outdoor entertainment venues in the country and the best concert lineup in our city’s history in 2023!” the mayor concluded.

