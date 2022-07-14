New Big 12 boss open to expansion; Tigers want in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The conference realignment scene is scrambling again, with the University of Memphis still on the outside looking in as the Big 12 possibly sets its sights on teams from the PAC 12 Conference.

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his league is “Open for business” after recent news that PAC 12 is losing two of its members, USC and UCLA, to the Big 10 in 2024.

That puts the rest of the PAC 12 schools in play, as the Big 10 is on the lookout for more teams once Texas and Oklahoma scram for the SEC.

“The Big 12 has received a lot of phone calls and is vetting through all of them, but nothing is imminent,” said Yorkman while speaking at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “Whether it’s Texas, or Oklahoma wanting to talk with me. Or whomever it may be. We are interested in taking a look and see who would be the best fit for the conference.”

Yormark praised former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby for bringing in BYU, and three American Athletic Conference Schools, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. The UofM was speculated as possibly being next in line, that is, until the PAC 12 split.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.