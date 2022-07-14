Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo welcomes new elephant

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has a new elephant.

Kosti arrived to the zoo July 13 and is in the process of meeting the heard.

Gina, Babmi and Daisy have gotten the chance to interact with Kosti with a fence in between.

Zoo officials say Kosti has lived the majority of her life with a private owner and the Memphis Zoo was chosen as her retirement destination.

Zoo leaders say Kosti already loves her mud wallow and watermelons and is getting along well.

Memphis Zoo welcomes new elephant
