Memphis woman killed while crossing street

WSMV Hickory Lake Apts
By Tony Garcia and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Antioch on Thursday morning.

MNPD identified Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis as the pedestrian that was fatally struck on Apache Trail by a Ford Focus.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Ford was traveling east along a slight right curve when Carpenter ran across the roadway.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

It is unknown if there will be charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

