Man found shot on side of road in Orange Mound

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department says officers received a man down call near Semmes Street and Rutland Road where a man was suffering a gunshot wound on the side of the road.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report tips.

