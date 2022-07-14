Man found shot on side of road in Orange Mound
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday morning.
Memphis Police Department says officers received a man down call near Semmes Street and Rutland Road where a man was suffering a gunshot wound on the side of the road.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
No suspect information is available.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report tips.
