Man found shot on side of road in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department says officers received a man down call near Semmes Street and Rutland Road where a man was suffering a gunshot wound on the side of the road.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report tips.

