Hot and dry through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hot and dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with a slight chance of a shower Sunday and high temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot and humid. Our best shot for a shower or storm is on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 the rest of the week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

