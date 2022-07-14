Hot and dry through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hot and dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with a slight chance of a shower Sunday and high temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot and humid. Our best shot for a shower or storm is on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 the rest of the week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.