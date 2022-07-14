Former Tiger Duren shines in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (WMC) - Memphis Tigers players are shining on the next level in the NBA.

We’ve shown you how former Tiger basketball stars Lester Quinones and James Wiseman are doing with the Golden State Warriors in Summer League Action.

The latest is big man Jalen Duren. The 6′10″, 250-pounder is putting on a nightly show in the desert with the Detroit Pistons in Las Vegas.

Duren, who won’t turn 19 until November, is averaging about 13 points, six rebounds, and a couple of blocks per game.

That’s right around his averages while at Memphis.

Duren is powerful in the post, has shown a nice touch from 15 feet and is a willing passer.

“Obviously, we feel like we can get that championship atmosphere back and we feel like we’re building that right now,” said Duren.

The Pistons are 2-0 through Tuesday in Las Vegas.

