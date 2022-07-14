Ex-Tipton Co. deputy accused of selling seized car to self for $500

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A former Tipton County sheriff’s deputy is accused of selling seized vehicles at low prices for personal gain.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office issued an indictment for Daniel Jacobs, a former sheriff’s deputy in Tipton County, and his acquaintance Jacob Gardner.

Investigators say Jacobs listed a 2010 Lincoln MKZ online using a site where the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office sells seized assets.

The car was listed at 1:20 a.m. and purchased for just $500 by Gardner 38 seconds later.

Jacobs admitted to officials that he intentionally posted the vehicle so Gardner could buy it for Jacobs for his personal use.

Months later, the vehicle was properly sold on the same website for $2,853.

Jacobs faces charges of official misconduct, attempted theft of property over $2,500 and one count of computer crimes over $2,500. Gardner was also indicted for one count of attempted theft of property over $2,500.

“We recommend the sheriff’s office establish a written policy for how the sale of assets should be handled through online platforms,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “This policy will provide guidance to employees and decrease the risk of improper activity. I’m pleased to note that TCSO officials indicate they will address this issue.”

