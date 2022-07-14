Advertise with Us
Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties

Higher temperatures, sunlight and pollution contribute to higher ozone levels.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County, Arkansas; and DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Officials say ozone values in the three Mid-South counties will exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency`s federal safe health standard.

Groups that could be sensitive to the ozone levels are active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma. They should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

