Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Drought conditions worsening with parts of Shelby County now under a Severe Drought

Drought Monitor update 7/14/2022
Drought Monitor for the Mid-South as of Thursday, July 14, 2022
Drought Monitor for the Mid-South as of Thursday, July 14, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week’s update brings overall worsening conditions.

Portions of Shelby County are now considered to be in a Severe Drought.

The map uses five classifications: Abnormally Dry, showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: Moderate, Severe, Extreme and Exceptional.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures were observed over most of the region, with the warmest readings in western Tennessee. Additionally, the Mid-South has not received any substantial rain in a couple weeks, allowing for expansion of the Moderate Drought into eastern Arkansas.

Since June 1, Memphis is running well below-average for precipitation with 4.69 inches below “normal.”

But what does all this really mean for you? Below are the historically observed impacts for Tennessee. You can view impacts for other states here.

Drought Impacts for the state of Tennessee
Drought Impacts for the state of Tennessee(USDM)

It is important to note that, unlike most of the weather maps people see in the news, the U.S. Drought Monitor is not a forecast. In fact, it looks at observed data from previous weeks.

It’s a weekly assessment of drought conditions, based on how much precipitation did or didn’t fall. Drought is a slow-moving hazard, so you can be certain that an area will still be in drought if it doesn’t get rain. But it also may take more than one good rainfall to end a drought, especially if an area has been in drought for a long time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

Artist’s concept of what the moon might have looked like with frost on its surface, a few...
Breakdown: Volcanoes on the moon? Why scientists think this could benefit future astronauts
WMC First Alert Weather
Lower humidity with warm temperatures in place for now
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather - 7/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine and mostly dry conditions through the weekend