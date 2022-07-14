Caregiver accused of abusing disabled woman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars in Shelby County, accused of abusing a disabled person.
The alleged abuse occurred at a home on Greendale Avenue in late June.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim is under a conservatorship due to her mental disability.
Cordarius Black was working as the woman’s caregiver. The woman told police Black hit her on the head and pulled a ponytail from her hair.
Black is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.