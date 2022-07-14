Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Caregiver accused of abusing disabled woman

Cordarius Black
Cordarius Black(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars in Shelby County, accused of abusing a disabled person.

The alleged abuse occurred at a home on Greendale Avenue in late June.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim is under a conservatorship due to her mental disability.

Cordarius Black was working as the woman’s caregiver. The woman told police Black hit her on the head and pulled a ponytail from her hair.

Black is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

