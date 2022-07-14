Advertise with Us
Alleged road rage killer identified in police lineup

Cedrick McNeal mugshot
Cedrick McNeal mugshot(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Jul. 14, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man involved in a road rage killing has been charged for second-degree murder after he was identified by a witness in a police lineup, an affidavit says.

After the fatal midnight shooting on May 10, Memphis Police responded and found one man dead inside his car on N. Hollywood St. Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Cedrick McNeal, 30, was developed as a person of interest when Memphis Police secured surveillance video from neighboring businesses of his black Dodge Charger with red stripes leaving the vicinity of the murder before and after the shooting occurred.

A witness whose car was also observed was brought in as a person of interest on June 9.

The witness told investigators that he observed McNeal get into an accident with a black vehicle, which was driven by the victim. He then observed McNeal get into an argument with the victim when he heard gunshots and saw a muzzle flash from the area.

The witness was shown a six-person photographic lineup where he positively identified McNeal as the person responsible.

McNeal has a prior felony conviction for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years by Judge Blackett in 2020.

This incident resulted in charges for second-degree murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

McNeal’s bond has been set to $100,000 and his next court date is July 15.

