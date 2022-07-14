$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you recognize this woman?

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help in identifying a tattoo-clad woman involved in a mail theft incident that took place on Spicer Cove in April.

USPIS describes the woman as having tattoos on her right forearm and bicep, and suspects the woman may be wearing a wig.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the woman responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.