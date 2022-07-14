Advertise with Us
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief

Unidentified Memphis mail thief
Unidentified Memphis mail thief(USPIS)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you recognize this woman?

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help in identifying a tattoo-clad woman involved in a mail theft incident that took place on Spicer Cove in April.

USPIS describes the woman as having tattoos on her right forearm and bicep, and suspects the woman may be wearing a wig.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the woman responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

