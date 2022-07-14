10 people involved in smash-and-grab at liquor store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for 10 men people of breaking into a liquor store and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

The burglary happened at Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road just after 2 a.m. on July 12.

Police say the front window was smashed with a sledgehammer.

The suspects then grabbed items and walked out with about $7,500 worth of liquor.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles, a four-door unknown sedan and a white Infiniti.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

