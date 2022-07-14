Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

10 people involved in smash-and-grab at liquor store, police say

Surveillance photos of 2 of the suspects.
Surveillance photos of 2 of the suspects.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for 10 men people of breaking into a liquor store and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

The burglary happened at Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road just after 2 a.m. on July 12.

Police say the front window was smashed with a sledgehammer.

The suspects then grabbed items and walked out with about $7,500 worth of liquor.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles, a four-door unknown sedan and a white Infiniti.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

Latest News

Serenity Towers
Serenity Towers final code enforcement inspection scheduled for Friday
The family of the teen who drowned Thursday has confirmed him as 16-year-old Riley Sawyer.
Family releases name of teen who drowned
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater
New Southaven amphitheater construction update