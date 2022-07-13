Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is asking the public for help.

Lee’s father recorded a statement on video distributed by Oxford Police Department, discussing his son’s disappearance.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child,” Lee’s father said.

He also shared information of a toddler hygiene drive that he said Lee helped set up.

He said he’s proud of his son, who was willing to help anyone out no matter what.

Lee was last seen early Friday morning and his car was recovered Monday at an Oxford towing company.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.

Jimmie "Jay" Lee
Jimmie "Jay" Lee(Oxford PD)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando

Latest News

The theme for the Splash Park is Egyptian as a tribute to the ancient city of Memphis, Egypt.
Memphis Zoo splash park opens this weekend
Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape
Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape
Jay Lee's father releases statement on missing son
Jay Lee's father releases statement on missing son
Education savings account program can move forward
REPORT: ESA Pilot Program injunction lifted