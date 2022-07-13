Advertise with Us
Warm temeratures but low humidity for a couple days

By Erin Thomas
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and thunderstorms overnight and this morning will bring slightly cooler air today, but we`ll still get up to the low to mid 90s across the area. A shower will still be possible in northeast Mississippi this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear, so there will be sunshine this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Humidity will drop slightly Thursday and Friday but will climb back up for the weekend. However, it will still feel hot with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will also be sunny and dry to end the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and high temperatures in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s next week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

  • Facebook: Erin Thomas
  • Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

