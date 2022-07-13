Traffic Alert: 2 injured in crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after an early-morning crash on I-40.

Memphis Police Department says the call came in around 4:19 and officers arrived on the scene 12 minutes later. It happened on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue.

The conditions of the two in the hospital are unknown at this time.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras shows traffic moving slowly in the area.

