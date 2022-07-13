Advertise with Us
Tipton Co. women arrested for 4 yo death

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Caretaker Tammy Wilkerson, 52, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

It was a 17-month investigation that began in February 2021. Tipton County deputies responded to a call on Milton Road concerning a 4-year-old that sustained a head injury and was unconscious.

During the investigation, police noticed Wilkerson had inconsistencies in her story on how the injuries allegedly occurred compared to the evidence on the scene.

“I am proud of the work our detectives have put into this case and the assistance and guidance of these other professionals along the way. This case is far from being over for the family and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “This is the first step in helping to bring some form of closure to the family. Tammy Wilkerson is where she needs to be and I am glad she will finally answer for what she has done.”

