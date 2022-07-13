Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Suspect accused of fleeing scene of crash, shooting MLGW security officer

Dillon Rone
Dillon Rone(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash and shooting a Memphis Light, Gas and Water security guard in the process is in Shelby County Jail.

Dillon Rone, 28, was booked into jail on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from the scene of a crash near the Binghampton area the night before. The crash left a juvenile and an adult critically injured. Witnesses told police the suspect was seen firing shots in the air before fleeing.

After the crash, an MLGW security officer heard the shots and reportedly saw Rone walking on MLGW property nearby. The officer told police Rone fired a shot as he approached striking him in the chest. The officer returned fire, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say the officer’s body armor shielded him from the bullet. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Rone was later captured and taken into custody.

Officers found he was a convicted felon and was also driving under the influence.

Rone is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, escape, two counts of evading arrest, resisting official detention, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

His bond is set at $153,000, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

x
Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Man arrested for setting dog on fire
Man arrested for setting dog ‘Riona’ on fire
Construction worker stuck in hit and run
Construction worker struck in hit-and-run in Hernando
Monique Campbell
Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

Latest News

et
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 13, 2022
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley
Memphis City Council passes resolution to protect reproductive autonomy
MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
Special meeting called to discuss allegations against MSCS superintendent