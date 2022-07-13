Suspect accused of fleeing scene of crash, shooting MLGW security officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash and shooting a Memphis Light, Gas and Water security guard in the process is in Shelby County Jail.

Dillon Rone, 28, was booked into jail on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from the scene of a crash near the Binghampton area the night before. The crash left a juvenile and an adult critically injured. Witnesses told police the suspect was seen firing shots in the air before fleeing.

After the crash, an MLGW security officer heard the shots and reportedly saw Rone walking on MLGW property nearby. The officer told police Rone fired a shot as he approached striking him in the chest. The officer returned fire, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say the officer’s body armor shielded him from the bullet. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Rone was later captured and taken into custody.

Officers found he was a convicted felon and was also driving under the influence.

Rone is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, escape, two counts of evading arrest, resisting official detention, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

His bond is set at $153,000, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.