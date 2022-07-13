Advertise with Us
Special meeting called to discuss allegations against MSCS superintendent

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County School Board has called for an outside review of the possible impropriety of Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

The board is calling a special meeting to discuss those allegations and take action.

Last week the board requested an outside review of the possible impropriety of Ray after calling an emergency board meeting and consulting with legal counsel.

This followed court documents coming to light regarding Ray’s divorce. In the court filings it’s alleged Ray had extramarital affairs with three current or former MSCS employees.

Now, there are concerns Ray violated the district code of ethics and his employment contract.

At the time the board announced an external review of the allegations, board members said the decision was made due to the amount of concern board members received from their constituents.

But last week, some board members said their confidence remains strong with Ray as superintendent.

In a statement last week Ray said he is confident his personal actions did not violate any district policies and respects the board’s due diligence as it relates to the allegations of policy violations.

That special meeting will start at the MSCS Board of Education at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

