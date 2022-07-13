Solid Waste Management addresses trash issues to Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lot of trash talk Tuesday, Memphis City council members heard from the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, “AFSCME”, as well as Solid Waste Management on how the ongoing problems can be fixed.

Solid Waste Management officials addressed their call for extra help to resolve missing bulk trash pick-ups and delays in neglected parts of the Bluff City.

“We have activated our emergency contractors to catch up in those areas. They have been working since last week, we have scheduled nine crews,” said Chandell Ryan, Solid Waste Interim Director.

Ryan said having emergency contractors in those areas will also combat a large number of employee call-outs mostly due to heat-related issues.

Ryan also said rolling out tablets later this month will help track crews in the field and how much they’re picking up.

However, AFSCME said that plan will not work until city officials get input from employees.

“The decision that the administration is making are not serving the citizens, and no one knows better than the many women on that truck don’t know how to do the job,” said Adrian Rogers, AFSCME President.

While solid waste officials say they are experiencing a high volume of bulk pickup calls, AFSCME told city councilors that more resources are needed to fix the pickup problems.

“In order for us to fix the situation we got to get more manpower and more equipment, and we had to remove this Bulk week,” said Rogers.

At the next meeting on July 26, council members are expected to hear from both groups about how to resolve the trash issue.

