Redbirds pick up win in Nashville

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds picked up a win on the road at the Nashville Sounds.

The Redbird hit the road on a 3-game winning streak.

In the top 2nd, Evan Mendoza base hit through to right center, scoring Ivan Herrera to make it 1-0.

Steven Matz was out on the mound in his short stint for the Birds: 4 innings, 1 hit, no runs and 7 strikeouts.

Alex Burleson tallied his 100th Triple-A base hit. 

Redbirds Go on to win it 2-1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

